The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was investigating a police shooting in Greene County that occurred Thursday afternoon.
At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI special agents were investigating the circumstances.
In news release, the TBI said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 300 block of Laughlin Road in Greeneville about 4:15 p.m.
"The caller reportedly stated that she arrived home and observed an unknown man inside her garage attempting to set it on fire," the TBI said in a news release. "A few minutes later, the caller told dispatchers that the man had a gun."
Deputies found the man with a rifle in front of the home.
"For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking the subject," the TBI said in the release. "The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident."
The TBI was continuing to investigate and planned to share findings will be shared with Armstrong for further review and consideration.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in shootings.