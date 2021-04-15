A payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with an international auto components manufacturer looking to create 206 jobs in the Washington County Industrial Park is on its way to the County Commission.
Members of the Washington County Budget Committee voted unanimously Thursday to send the PILOT deal for the unnamed company, which is being called “Project Stamp,” to commissioners for their final approval on April 26.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said the company — with 26 production facilities in 10 countries — is looking at sites in Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio to locate its first plant in the United States.
The vacant 380,000-square-foot former Alo Tennessee Inc. building in the Telford industrial park is one of two locations the company is exploring in Tennessee.
She told Budget Committee members the company “is expected to announce a decision on its new location within 45 days.” Summers said the manufacturer of bumpers, doors and other automobile components hopes to begin production in the United States by the first quarter of 2022.
Economic development officials say “Project Stamp” plans a two-phase $145 million capital development in Telford that will begin with 117 new jobs and wrap up in 2027 with an additional 89 jobs created.
Summers told commissioners the jobs will pay an average annual salary of $35,000.
Under the terms of the PILOT, the company would be responsible for submitting reports of new jobs created and their annual wages on Jan. 31, 2022. The agreement requires the company to have created 90%, or 105, of its projected 117 new jobs in Phase I by Dec. 31, 2025.
Those jobs are expected to pay an average wage of at least $17 an hour. Failure to meet those terms would result in the company having to repay 50% of the PILOT benefits it has received.
Phase II will require the company to have created 90% of its promised 206 jobs, at a minimum hourly wage of $17, by Dec. 31, 2027. Failure to meet those terms will force the company to repay 50% of its benefits from the PILOT.
Meanwhile, Summers said the company’s real property in the industrial park will remain on the county’s property tax rolls.
The tax abatement plan also includes new revenue earmarked for education and county schools, much like the deal Washington County reached in 2019 to bring German auto fan manufacturer Ebm-pabst to the Telford industrial park.