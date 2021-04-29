The chairman of the Washington County Water Task Force said Monday the panel is looking to get the biggest bang out of the limited bucks it has to extend water service in the county.
County Commissioner Bryan Davenport told his colleagues the task force also needs to select projects in as many different communities as it can to show that “no part of the county is being left out.”
A 2019 engineering report prepared by Tysinger, Hampton & Partners Inc. found Washington County has 214 miles of roadway with no access to public water.
Davenport noted earlier this year that it is estimated to cost the county nearly $40 million to extend water service to all 359 projects listed in the engineering report.
The task force is working with its municipal partners to develop a priority list of water projects that it plans to take to the county’s Budget Committee in the coming weeks. Davenport said top-rated projects should be those that will extend water to “as many county residents as possible.”
Davenport noted that it “might not be perfect, but we want to serve as many folks as we can with the money that we have.”
The chairman said it was also important to coordinate that work with a seven-person county waterline installation crew the county hopes to establish under the town of Jonesborough’s supervision.
County officials believe such as crew could help save county taxpayers money on installation and speed up work on pending projects, such as extending a waterline on Greenwood Drive and providing service to the Taylor Bridge Road area.
“We need to have a work flow established for our work crew,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Monday. “We need a couple of years worth of projects identified.”
Washington County officials have applied for a $200,000 community development block grant to provide water to residents in the Taylor Bridge Road area.
The request is the maximum amount available for the project under the grant program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The county is expected to contribute $1,695,950 to the waterline project.
Task force member Jill Workman, an engineer with TH&P, told her colleagues she has identified five other “good candidates” for waterline projects for the county to begin working on.
She said each have been ranked “pretty high individually,” and all meet the task force’s goal of choosing projects that would aid in extending waterlines to other needed areas.
She said those areas are located near Conklin Road, Dry Creek Road, Rockhouse Road and Hartmantown Road in the Harmony community.