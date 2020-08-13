Members of the Washington County’s Water Task Force have been asked to formulate a list of water projects that the county and its municipal partners can feasibly tackle in the near future.
Officials from the water departments of Jonesborough, Johnson City and Kingsport were asked to review a list of 20 possible projects — with a combined estimated cost of $10.5 million — outlined in a report prepared by Tysinger, Hampton & Partners Inc.
The municipal utilities will evaluate those projects, and identify any overlap in current service areas and pinpoint areas of possible collaboration. Jonesborough now serves 166 square miles in the county, the Johnson City system covers 110 square miles, and Kingsport and the Chuckey Utility District each serve about 26 square miles.
The engineering report, which was released in May 2019, noted Washington County has 214 miles of roadway with no access to public water.
The directive to set a list of projects came during a meeting of the task force on Thursday at the Washington County Courthouse. It was the first time the panel has met since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put some of the county’s business on hold in March.
County Commissioner Bryan Davenport said his colleagues on the county board want to see the task force making progress on the water issue. The commission has identified supplying drinking water to households and for firefighting services in rural and low-income areas as one of its top objectives.
“I’d like to see us get some numbers together so we can take it to the Budget Committee,” Davenport said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said narrowing the list of likely projects will help in securing funding. He said that’s when the county can begin applying for federal and state community development block grants to help pay for the water projects.
The task force has identified likely projects in the Bill Bennett Road, Greenwood Drive and Taylor Bridge Road areas.
Kevin Brobeck, director of Jonesborough’s Water Distribution Department, told his fellow task force members that an informal survey has found 63 homes along Taylor Bridge Road currently do not have access to public water. He said some residents have seen their drinking wells go dry.