ELIZABETHTON — Trucks hauling stuff to the Carter County Landfill between the hours of 1-3 p.m. on May 7 are going to get something back.
Keep Carter County Beautiful, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, the Carter County Landfill, the Carter County Mayor’s Office and the City of Elizabethton will be handing out tarps to cover loads being hauled to the landfill during that time.
Edward Jordan, chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful said the give-a-ways are being done in the hopes that all trucks will cover their loads in the future.
Jordan said most Tennessee litter comes from uncovered loads. “Please receive this gift and use it to protect our highways, your bank account, and the environment.”