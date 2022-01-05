Professional photographer Jeffery Stoner will give a talk on Appalachian history and railroad photography next Thursday, Jan. 13, in Unicoi.
The talk is sponsored by the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center Gallery and will feature historical railroading images including trains that ran through Erwin, Unicoi County and the southeastern United States. Stoner will also discuss and display some of his own railroad photography during the event.
The event will take place at the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi, starting at 6:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center’s Facebook page. Admission to the event is free.
The lecture is funded by Tanasi through an “Arts Build Communities” grant the gallery was awarded through the Tennessee Arts Commission. The grant will allow the gallery to host community art events through June 2022.
For more information, call the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Gallery at (423) 735-0217, email Victoria Hewlett at victoria@appalachiathriving.com or visit the gallery’s website at www.tanasiarts.org.