ELIZABETHTON — An Elizabethton City School System student tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after attending the school year’s first week of classes last week.
Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the student is enrolled at T.A. Dugger Junior High School. All students attended school one day last week, and VanHuss said the student was in school on Tuesday. The boy and some of his other family members were tested right after, and their results came back over the weekend.
VanHuss said the student has been quarantined, but is feeling well. Seating charts were consulted to help determine who had been in contact with the boy and those students are also quarantined. VanHuss said no teachers were affected.
“The Carter County Health Department has been very helpful,” VanHuss said. He especially praised its director, Caroline Hurt.
In spite of the positive test result, VanHuss said Monday went well and the students appeared happy to be back in as close to a routine situation as can be had during the pandemic.
The school system’s plan remains to keep students attending class two days this week and study online the remaining three days, using an alternative cycle by which 50 percent of students are in school for each of the days. The plan could be re-evaluated and changed when the Board of Education meets next Monday.