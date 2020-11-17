ELIZABETHTON — The rising levels of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID19) has led to another school in the Elizabethton City School System returning to the hybrid curriculum plan of in-person classes on some days and distance learning on other days.
The latest school to make the change to the hybrid curriculum is T.A. Dugger Jr. High. Students in the traditional learning track will be returning to the hybrid curriculum starting on Thursday. The hybrid curriculum will continue at T.A. Dugger throughout the Thanksgiving break.
This change does not impact students at T.A. Dugger who are in the distance learning track and does not apply to students in the elementary schools.
T.A. Dugger students whose last names begin with the first letter A through L will be grouped into Cohort A, while students whose last manes start with the letters M through Z will be in Cohort B.
The schedule for the remainder of this week is as follows:
•All students will be on virtual education on today, Nov. 18;
•T.A. Dugger students in Cohort A will attend school on Thursday and participate in virtual school on Friday;
•T.A. Dugger students in Cohort B will be in virtual school on Thursday and attend school on Friday.
T.A. Dugger schedule for next week is as follows:
•T.A. Dugger students in Cohort A will attend school in person on Monday, Nov. 23 and be in virtual school on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
•T.A. Dugger students in Cohort B will be in virtual school on Monday, Nov. 23 and attend school n person on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Elementary Schools will continue to follow the same four-days-per-week in-person attendance that has already been in place.