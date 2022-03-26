ELIZABETHTON — One of the missions of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is to commemorate the important events that took place in the area back when this was the frontier. Such events as the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals in 1780 on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain, and the Siege of Fort Watauga are remembered at Sycamore Shoals each year and celebrated.
Another event will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9 at the park. On that day, the park will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Watauga Association. While this organization is still remembered locally, what does the nation think of this first government body on untamed frontier? Perhaps America’s Cowboy President, Theodore Roosevelt, provides the best answer. In his book, “The Winning of the West”, he wrote that the Watauga settlers were the “first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent.”
In announcing the upcoming celebration, the Sycamore Shoals staff said “in the spring of 1772, meeting under a large sycamore tree by the Doe River in what is now Elizabethton, settlement leaders drafted articles of governance for the Watauga Association. They negotiated a land lease, and later a purchase, with the Cherokee, formed a court and a militia, and organized the defense of the settlement in 1776.
“The Watauga Association existed as a body of democratic self rule for five years before being annexed by North Carolina in 1777 as Washington County. Lord Dunmore, the royal governor of Virginia said ‘it at least sets a dangerous example to the people of America of forming governments distinct from and independent of His Majesty’s authority.’”
The commemoration at Sycamore Shoals will start on April 9 at 10 a.m. in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater with a ceremony that includes a wreath laying, a proclamation by the Carter County Commission, and a presentation of the Watauga Association scene from Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”
Following the morning program, guests are invited to visit the many displays and demonstrations of 18th century life that will include 18th century weaponry, uniforms and clothing of the period, soldier’s equipment, quill pen writing, colonial era music, women’s roles on the frontier, flintlock musket and rifle demonstrations, militia drill, and much more. The event will close at 4 p.m.
Also, as part of the celebration, commemorative tours of the historic Carter Mansion will be offered. Built in 1775, the Carter Mansion is Tennessee’s oldest frame house and was built by John Carter, who served as chairman of the Watauga Association. Tours will be held at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, but you must register at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street.
Admission to Sycamore Shoals and the 250th anniversary celebration is also free. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave.