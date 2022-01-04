ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas season is not yet over at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, the Washington County Militia will hold its annual Old Christmas Celebration at the park.
The Twelve Days of Christmas, or Twelvetide, was celebrated during the early days of the Christian church, with the first day being Christmas and ending to January 5, or Twelfth Night with a grand celebration. The tradition changed throughout the centuries and various regions of Christendom. The tradition practiced at Sycamore Shoals on the 18th century frontier came from Hanoverian England. The celebration on the frontier also included other traditions brought in by settlers from other parts of Europe, such as the Dutch, German, Scottish, and Irish.
Sycamore Shoals will portray these celebrations by different cultures by having each cabin in the recreated Fort Watauga decorated for Christmas, New Year and 12th Night traditions in the style of each group of immigrants. This will include such practices as the English Christmas guns, the Irish holly wreath, the German tannenbaum, the Scottish first footing, and the Dutch Sinterklaas.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. For more information, contact the park at 543-5808 or visit www.sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com or http://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals.