ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave. always has a lot of things going on besides telling the history of the region. That is particularly true as the holiday season begins. The Watauga Valley Art League has just opened its annual Winterfest Art Show, which is set to run from Nov. 21 through Dec. 5. Other events include an After Thanksgiving Day Hike through the park grounds on Friday, Nov. 26 to help walk off some of the extra calories of the holiday feast. There are also some early tastes of Christmas in store, including Christmastide Tours of the Carter Mansion on Dec. 3, 4, and 5.
The Christmas Art Show provides an opportunity to find a really unique gift for someone special. The Art League was founded n 1969 and has over 100 members in its six counties of its membership area in Northeastern Tennessee. The League’s missing is to encourage artists and promote public interest in fine art through education, networking and fellowship among artists. League members include art teachers, professionals, hobbyists, amateurs, and some who just love art.
Most of the items in the Christmas Art Show are for sale and the wide variety of subjects by the many artists whose works are on display make it likely that the search for a really memorable gift can be found. The art is on display in the gathering room of the park’s visitor center from Nov. 21-Dec. 5. The Visitor Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-4:30 p.m.
The calorie burner will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Ranger Jason Davis will lead the interpretive walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and along portions of the walking path. He will show some of the sites of historic events at took place around Sycamore Shoals and he will discuss the significance those events had on the formation of Tennessee and the United States.
Participants are asked to dress appropriately for taking a casual stroll through the grounds in the November weather. The footing is a bit uneven in areas. The group will meet in the picnic area beside the visitor center. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at: www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. The event is free.
Music will be the order of the day on Sunday, Nov. 28, as Art Lang and his friends hold another Old Time Music Jam from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Old time musicians of all skill levels are welcome, and those who don’t play are welcome to sit back and listen to the tunes.
The Christmastide Tours of the Carter Mansion will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 4 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
One of the park’s historical interpreters will guide the groups through the festively decorated rooms of Tennessee’s oldest frame house, as it would have been decorated with natural greenery during Christmas, 1780. Participants will learn about Christmas customs, traditions of the frontiersmen, and about the historically significant Carter Family and the role the family played in the early settlement of Tennessee. The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children 17 and under. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Overmountain Christmas Open House will be held on Saturday Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the visitors center, with historically-dressed carolers, Christmas stories, the Watauga Valley Art League’s Annual Winterfest Art Show, and more. There will be a special activity or project the whole family can participate in making. There is also a chance to pick up a gift at the park’s gift shop and bookstore.