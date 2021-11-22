Watauga Valley Art League member Ken Doak, who was overseeing the art show on Monday afternoon, shows some of the exhibits of Vicki Fellers of Mosheim. Fellers' painting, "Winter Mood", on the right, was awarded the People's Choice Award. The art show will be held in the gathering room of the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park Visitors Center through Dec. 5. The show will be closed on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving.