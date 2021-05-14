ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park was one of the winners of the Certificate of Merit awards presented annually by the Tennessee Historical Commission. These awards are presented each May, during National Preservation Month.
Sycamore Shoals received the recognition because of the work done by Matthew Mosca, a nationally recognized consultant in the field of historic paint research and restoration. Using micro-chemical testing, Mosca can identify the constituents of paint finishes. He has also developed expertise in the examination of pigments using polarized light and ultraviolet fluorescent microscopy.
Mosca also uses scanning electron microscopy, Fourier transform infrared micro spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy.
Mosca conducted research at both of the historic homes, the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill. Both homes are a part of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The Carter Mansion was built by John and Landon Carter in the 1770’s. Sabine Hill was built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier Gen. Nathaniel Taylor shortly after the War of 1812.
Jennifer Bauer, manager of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, said Mosca's extremely detailed work involves taking paint samples of the interior paint one layer at a time until the original paint used when the house is new is reached. In Sabine Hill, some of the rooms were found to have been painted in Prussian blue, a color that was extremely popular at the time.
She said Mosca found Prussian blue on some of the walls in the Carter Mansion, but a much lighter shade of blue, like the color of a robin’s egg. That may have indicated the very expensive Prussian blue was mixed with less expensive white paint so that the blue could cover more walls. Mosca’s work revealed that much of the Carter Mansion’s interior surfaces are rare and irreplaceable 18th century finishes.
But Bauer said Mosca’s extremely intricate work also revealed the details of what was mixed together to create the original paint.
The Tennessee Historical Commission has been presenting the Certificate of Merit awards since 1975. The historic preservation category recognizes excellence in preservation, restoration, rehabilitation of a historic or archaeological site, preservation leadership, preservation planning, publications related to preservation, public programming, over research.