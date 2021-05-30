ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will restart its History at Home summer interpretive programs this week, with two new seasonal interpretive rangers, Matthew Simerly and Slade Nakoff. Both grew up in Carter County and both have a love of history. Both are also looking forward to sharing their love of history with the people coming to Sycamore Shoals this summer.
The programs are free of charge, with a maximum attendance of 20. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Face masks are optional on park grounds and inside park facilities. Social distancing of 6 feet is recommended.
Nakoff is a graduate of Elizabethton High School and is junior at East Tennessee State University, where he is studying history and art. He is working on a school project in which he is recreating the highland dress shown in an old master portrait of a Scottish lord. Nakoff has acquired authentic tartan fabrics and is paying such attention to detail that he is even making thread from the tartan to make perfect stitches. He is also mastering smithing skills to make the ornate basket hilt for the broadsword.
Simerly is a graduate of Unicoi County High School and is majoring in history at Northeast State Community College and planning to continue his education at King University. He has long been a volunteer in historical reenactments at Sycamore Shoals.
This year’s History at Home programs will get started on Wednesday, June 2, at 1 p.m., with “flint and steel fire starting” with Simerly. He will show participants how to quickly and easily start a fire with flint and steel. Simerly will also show how to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until a fire can be built from it. The class will meet at Fort Watauga. The class will last about 30 to 45 minutes. The program also will be presented on June 9 at 10:30 a.m.
The next program is Thursday, June 3, at 1 p.m. with “meet with a Continental soldier.” Simerly will portray the soldier and discuss what life is like in Washington’s army. Hear about everyday life and duty in camp and the hardships that a common soldier would have faced. Learn the reasons why he enlisted and what he fought for. He will also show the weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. The class will meet at Fort Watauga. The class will last about 30 minutes. The class will be presented again on June 13 at 10:30 a.m.
On Friday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. Nakoff will present “a shoemaker’s work." There were not any Nikes during the 18th century. Nakoff will be demonstrating and describing the everyday work of a cobbler during the 18th century, as he begins work on a pair of colonial-era shoes. The class will meet inside Fort Watauga. The class will last about 30 minutes. The class will be repeated on June 11 at 2 p.m.
Also on Friday at 2 p.m., Simerly will present “evaluation of firearms,” taking a look through time at the type of guns that the pilgrims carried, compared to those used in the Civil War. Simerly will discuss how firearms changed over time from Jamestown to Gettysburg. The class includes a real-life firing of a musket and a discussion of how firearms were used in hunting and war. The class will meet on the back deck of the Visitors Center. The class will last 20 minutes. It will be presented again on June 11 at 10:30 a.m.
On Saturday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m., Simerly will present “chat with a longhunter.” Simerly will portray a longhunter as he tells why such men would risk life and limb beyond the frontier, hunting for over a year at a time. Simerly will discuss the day-to-day activities and the dangers longhunters faced. He will discuss how the longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for settlers to follow in their footsteps. The class will meet inside Fort Watauga. The class will last 30 minutes.
Also on Saturday at 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “casting freedom,” discussing how bullets were cast. The class will be presented inside Fort Watauga. The class will last 20 minutes.
On Sunday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. Nakoff will present “scrimshaw, what is that”? Nakoff will discuss the 18th century pastime art of scrimshaw and its history as well as demonstrating different techniques and methods. The class will meet in front of Fort Watauga. The class will last 30 minutes.
Also on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Simerly will present “inkle loom weaving.” He will show how to use an inkle loom to weave a sash. Simerly will discuss how early settlers wove on the frontier and he will demonstrate why weaving was an important skill for people from the 18th century to today. The class will meet in the Visitors Center and will last about 30 minutes. It will be presented again on June 12 at 2 p.m.
Also on June 9 at 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “firearms of the 18th century”. He will demonstrate how firearms of the 18th century worked and also describe how they were constructed. The class will meet in the Visitors Center and will last 20 minutes.
On Thursday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m., Nakoff will present “tap and die — a woodworker’s puzzle." Fruit presses and vises during the 18th century all required large wooden bolts. Nakoff will meet the class at the Visitors Center to make the large wooden bolts emerge. The class will run 30 two 45 minutes.
On Saturday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m., Nakoff will present “a very sad violin.” The violin makes a sweet sound, but only if it is properly made. Nakoff describes the work of a luthier during the 18th century while mending a violin. The class will meet at the Visitors Center and will last 30 minutes.
Also on June 13 at 2 p.m. Nakoff will present “bread from the fire.” He will meet the class at the earthen oven at Fort Watauga, where he will discuss the daily work of an 18th century baker. Guests are not permitted to eat the bread from this class at this time. The class will be 25 minutes long.