ELIZABETHTON — With the coming of November, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park settles into a quieter, less busy time for telling the history of the region, but there is still lots of things going on at the park at 1651 W. Elk Avenue. The events include the annual harvest celebration and tours of the Carter Mansion, someplace of the Carter Family, and Sabine Hill, homeplace of the Taylor Family. Some of the events require pre-registration, which can be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
The first event in November is “Fire Starting Basics”, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. and costs $5 per guest. This class will show how people on the frontier got their fire going. Ranger Jason Davis will provide a hands-on tutorial about basic fire-starting tips and techniques. The class will be using both colonial-era flint and steel, as well as modern tools. Topics include how to make char cloth, good and bad natural fuel sources, fire building strategies, and improvising with everyday items.
Participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather, bring your own gloves and water. All other supplies will be provided. Meet in the picnic area beside the visitors center. Subject to cancellation if weather is bad.
The tours of the historic mansions that are satellites to the state park begin with a tour of Carter Mansion on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. Historic Interpreter Slade Nakoff will guide the tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house. The house was built between 1775 and 1780 on what was then the nation’s frontier. The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase to the second floor.
Another tour of the house is scheduled for Nov. 20.
Tours of Sabine Hill will take place on Nov. 13 and Nov. 27. Historic Interpreter Matthew Simerly will guide the tour of Sabine Hill, which was built by the Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federalist architecture in Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the Taylor Family, who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G Street. Only portable toilets are currently available. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase to the second floor.
Pre-registration for the tours is required. Cost of admission to both the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill are: adults, $9; students, aged 7 to 17, $5; children 6 and under admitted free.
Other events on the weekends at Sycamore Shoals in November include the Living History Weekends at Fort Watauga on Nov. 6, 7, 20, 21, 27, 28. Living History Weekends take place from 2-4 p.m., when a member of the park’s interpretive staff will demonstrate particular aspects of colonial frontier life. From 18th century woodworking and musket demonstrations, to open hearth cooking or quill pen writing. You never know what may be going on at the fort. Come by, check it out and take a step back in time.
Those who enjoy old-fashioned dancing may like the Fellowship English Country Dancing, which will take place on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. There is no cost to attend. It is open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. The class will meet in the visitors center. It is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
The Autumn Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The events include the Colonial Harvest Celebration and the Fall Fiber Show.
For the Colonial Harvest Celebration, participants will join the festivities at Fort Watauga as the Washington County Militia gather to celebrate recent victories in the War of Independence and give thanks for a bountiful harvest. The visitors will enjoy demonstrations of 18th century life and living history presentations.
For the Fall Fiber Show, it is time to plan winter projects and handmade holiday gifts. Visitors can spend the day visiting with the region’s finest fiber producers and artists. The day will include workshops vendors with handmade items for sale, raw fibers, and demonstrations of spinning, weaving and more.