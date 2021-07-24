ELIZABETHTON — Although children will be returning to school during the month of August, the warm weather and long days mean there are still plenty of activities scheduled for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during the month.
Some of those activities will be guided tours of the two historic houses associated with the park: The Carter Mansion, 1031 Broad Street; and Sabine Hill, 2328 W. G Street.
The Carter Mansion is the oldest frame house in the state. It was built by John and Landon Carter between 1775-1780. Guided tours will be led by Seasonal Interpreter Slade Nakoff. His tours will start at 1:30 p.m. on August 1, 5, 7, 13, 15, 21, 27, and 29.
Sabine Hill is considered one of the finest examples of Federalist architecture in the state. It was built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor immediately following the end of the War of 1812. The guided tours will be led by Seasonal Interpreter Matthew Simerly. His tours will start at 1:30 p.m. on August 6, 8, 12, 14, 20, 22, 26, and 28.
Registration is required on the tours of both houses and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals . Admission for both tours is $9 for adults and $5 for students, aged 7-17. Children 6 and under are admitted free.
Also in August, the 18th Annual Elizabethton Butterfly County will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. The group will meet naturalist Don Holt at Sycamore Shoals for this day-long winged adventure across town. The morning is spent at Sycamore Shoals and the afternoon is spent in other areas of Elizabethton. There is a small fee if you wish to have your name included on the official county list. The event is sponsored by the North American Butterfly Association.
Also on Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, gardener extraordinaire Ben Hunter will be sharing his experiences and techniques for growing the garden of your dreams. The program meets in the park gathering place. It is sponsored by Northeast Tennessee Master Gardners.
On Monday Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. Ranger Jason Davis will lead Creek Critter Catchin’ which is a cool and refreshing walk through the waterways of the Watauga River to discover the different creatures that call the area home. Participants should bring footwear they don’t mind getting wet or muddy, no flip-flops. You may bring your own catching’ tools if you’d like. No children are permitted younger than 5. Preregistration is required online at the above link. The cost is $6. Parents who wish to assist their child do not need to register. All critters will be released at the end of the program.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Ranger Jason Davis will hold a tomahawk throwing workshop. Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Davis for a hand-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American frontier, as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. Registration is required and online registration can be done with the above link. The cost is $6. No children younger than 12 in the workshop. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Bring your own water, all other supplies will be provided. Don’t bring you own tomahawk unless it is an 18th century reproduction. The group will meet inside Fort Watauga.
The Watauga Valley Art League Show will hold its 50th Anniversary show in the Visitors Center from Aug. 11-22. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Fellowship English Country Dancing takes place at the Visitors Center. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different cultures. There is no cost to attend and it is open to everyone, with or without experience or a partner. The event is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
An evening program takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 17 with Death Comes to the Carter Mansion at 7 p.m. The event requires registration and can be done at the above link. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students between 7 and 17. The program is not recommended for small children.
In the late 18th century and early 19th century, death was viewed much differently than today. Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart for a special after-hours program at the Carter Mansion to learn about the strange and sometimes bizarre customs, rituals and superstitions surrounding deaths and funerals in early America.