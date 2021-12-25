ELIZABETHTON — For those who have not yet had enough Christmas, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again provide one final yuletide event with Old Christmas. The park also is providing a taste of how New Years Day was observed in the 18th century. The park has other events on the schedule for the first days of 2022, both at the park and at its two historic houses: the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
“First Footing” at the Historic John and Landon Carter House will be observed at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1. Everyone is invited to join the park staff for a New Year’s Day visit to the oldest frame house in Tennessee. Built during the 1775, the historic Carter Mansion boasts architecture details which are quite elaborate when compared to most homes on the frontier. Enjoy the beauty of the site and learn about 18th century New Year and 12th Night traditions and superstitions. The event is free, however, a reservation is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals. The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street.
Even after the New Year’s celebration, Sycamore Shoals is not finished with its Christmas celebration. Back in the 18th century, people celebrated a holiday on January 6 called Old Christmas. The celebration will be observed at Fort Watauga, where the 12 days of Christmas will be presented and the European roots of the modern celebration will be demonstrated. Old Christmas will take place on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are several guided tours of the Carter Mansion scheduled for the month. These will take place on Jan. 6, at 1 p.m.; on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.
Guided tours of the Sabine Hill House will take place on Friday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St. The house was built by Mary Patton Taylor, the window of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor after the War of 1812. The house is described as one of the finest examples of Federalist architecture in Tennessee.
Registration is required for the guided tours of both houses and may be done online by going to the above link. Admission for the tours is $9 for adults, $5 for students 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. The tours include steps and stairs.
Each month, the park is host to the meetings of the Watauga Valley Art League. All are welcome to join the area artists for their monthly meetings. This month, Jan. 9, at 1:30 p.m., Travis Graves, chairman of the East Tennessee State University Art Department will present the monthly program, which be on sculpture.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Fellowship of English Country Dancing will be held at 1:30 to 4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. There is no cost to attend and is open to anyone, with, or without, a partner. The group will meet in the visitors center. The program is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
The Old Time Music Jam, led by Art Lang will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The monthly jam celebrates the musical traditions of the region. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome and those who don’t play are welcome to sit back and enjoy the tunes.
The month will also be the beginning of preparations for the biggest event of the summer at Sycamore Shoals, the annual presentation of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drams, “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals”. For all those interested in performing in the play, auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 1-5 p.m. or on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 1-5 p.m. This year’s performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays on June 3 and 4; and on June 10 and 11. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be on June 16, 17, and 18; and on June 23, 24, and 25.