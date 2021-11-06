ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold its annual Colonial Harvest Celebration next weekend at the park. At the same time, the annual Fall Fibers Show by the Overmountain Weavers Guild will hold its Fall Fibers Show at the park’s visitors Center.
On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the park will become the scene of a frontier harvest celebration, and a chance to enjoy a time of thanksgiving, friendship and remembrance of patriot ancestors.
In Colonial America, before Thanksgiving became a holiday, each colony or community observed days of thanksgiving, usually after the harvest had been brought in or after a significant military victory. In remembrance of these happy events, the Washington County Militia, the host living history organization at Sycamore Shoals State Park, will hold its monthly militia muster and a colonial “Harvest Home” to celebrate the Overmountain Men’s victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain.
Activities throughout the weekend will include programs and demonstrations of 18th century frontier life, including open hearth cooking, flintlock musket and rifle demonstrations, music, Revolutionary War-era battle tactics, and more. The weekend will also include a special Veterans Day program on Nov. 13 to honor the combatants of Kings Mountain and current veterans and armed service members.
While the harvest celebration is taking place, fiber artists from the Overmountain Weaver’s Guild will be gathering at the Visitors Center. The hours will be the same as for the Harvest Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. two 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. The group will demonstrate spinning, weaving, and all things fibers. The building will also be alive with activity as vendors offer a selection of holiday gifts. This is an educational event for all ages.
Admission to both events is free. The state park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. For more information, call the park at 543-5808.