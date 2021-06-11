ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will be providing a course on flint knapping next week and two additional guided tours this month to historic homes associated with the park.
On Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the park will be hosting a beginner’s level primitive skills workshop on “flint knapping — making stone tools. The course will be taught by flint knappers Bob Estes and Gary Baxter. The class will focus on learning the basics of making stone tools, such as the arrow point, using only traditional techniques.
The cost of the class is $60 and includes a flint knapping kit and stone that is yours to keep, and instruction.
Preregistration and payment is required before Wednesday, June 16 by calling the park at 543-5808. Adults only. Students should bring chair and lunch.
The park will add a guided tour of Sabine Hill on Monday, June 28 at 1 p.m. and a guided tour of the Carter Mansion on Wednesday, June 30 at 1 p.m. Tours are by pre-registration only and can be made online by going to www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals . Admission is $9 for adults and $5 for students 7 to 17. Children 6 and under are admitted free.
Park Manager Jennifer Bauer will guide the tour of Sabine Hill, the Federalist-style home built after the War of 1812 by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in Tennessee.
During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.
Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G St.
The tour leads up and down staircases. Only portable toilets are available on site.
The Carter Mansion was built between 1775 and 1780 by John and Landon Carter. More than 90 percent of the home’s interior is original to its 18th century construction boasting hand-planed raised panels and moldings, and early paintings over two of the home’s fireplaces.
Join museum curator Chad Bogart for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house to discover the secrets of this elegant frontier house and learn the history of the prominent Carter family who called it home. The house is located at 1031 Broad St. The tour includes climbing and going down steps.