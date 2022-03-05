ELIZABETHTON — The Overmountain Weavers Guild will be presenting its annual Fibers Show and Sale at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park next Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and next Sunday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave.
Once again, the Fibers Show and Sale will feature guild demonstrations of weaving, spinning, and knitting throughout out the weekend. Guild members and other local fiber artists will have a variety of natural fibers, homespun yarn, handwoven items and knitted products available for sale. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with area finder artists, observe them using fibers to create yarn and apparel, and try their hand at these heritage crafts.
The Overmountain Weavers Guild was founded back in 1972 to teach, stimulate, and furnish inspiration, information, and mutual assistance in the growth and development of handwaving spinning, dyeing, felting, basketry, and related fiber arts. The guild hosts programs and workshops for members throughout the year one educates the next generation of fiber artists through their beginning and weaving classes every August. The guild is currently working on a variety of projects, including weaving drafts (patterns) from the mid-19th century, and growing a garden of plants to make natural dyes.
This annual event is free and open to the public.
A new feature this year will be a needle felting class, taught by Jen Hanlon on Sunday, March 13, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $65. That includes all supplies, two felting needles, needle holder, finger protectors skewer, roan felting surface, project template, and handout, core and topcoat fiber, enough to complete the project and more. The class is restricted to participants who are 18 and over. In this beginners-level class you will be creating a little bird. If you have a favorite bird, bring a picture.
To register for the class, email jenhanlon35@gmail.com. Fifty percent of the class fee is due upon registration.