ELIZABETHTON — October is the month when history gets a bit scary at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and its affiliates.
These scarier events include the Mysterious Candlelight Tours of the nearly 250-year-old Carter Mansion, which is recommended for visitors who are 10 years and up. There will also be Scary Stories at Fort Watauga told on Oct. 29, just in time to put everyone in a Halloween spirit.
The park is reminding visitors that while activities have returned to Sycamore Shoals, there are still guidelines being followed designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Visitors are asked to remain at least 6 feet apart from other people. Face masks are recommended for outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained. Park buildings are subject to closure if maximum capacity is exceeded. The park’s visitors center closes every day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms close periodically for cleaning.
The Mysterious Candlelight Tours of the Carter Mansion will take place on Thursday, Oct. 15, and Thursday, Oct. 22, with guided tours at 7:30 and 8:30 both nights. If you have ever wondered what goes on at night in a house that has been standing since the Revolutionary War, this is your chance to find out. All you have to do is brave the darkness and shadows of the two-story building that is the oldest wood frame house in Tennessee.
Join Carter Mansion curator Chad Bogart for a tantalizing tour of this old estate built by John and Landon Carter in 1775. Hear tales of ghostly appearances, unexplained happenings, mysterious past events, strange superstitions and other unusual goings-on with a bit of history and humor thrown in for good measure. Meet at the Carter Mansion at 1031 Broad St. The mansion is only accessible by stairs.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students age 17 and under.
Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
The Scary Stories at Fort Watauga will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Admission is free.
The event promises an evening of family friendly stories, songs and tales that are sure to send a shiver down the spine and tickle the funny bone. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the event will be held in the amphitheater behind Fort Watauga.
Other events taking place in October include Living History Saturdays at Fort Watauga on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24. The park’s interpretive staff will showcase slices of 18th century frontier life from woodworking and musketry demostrations to open hearth cooking and quill pen writing. There are lots of living history demonstration every weekend this October.
The month will also feature guided tours of the park’s two historic homes: Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
The Sabine Hill tours will take place on Saturdays Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m.; and on Sundays Oct. 4, and Oct 18. At 1:30 p.m., the Carter Mansion tours will take place on Saturdays Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m; and on Sundays Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
Tour admission for adults is $8. For students, ages 7 to 17, the admission is $4. Children 6 and under are admitted free.
Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Seasonal interpreter Laura Ellis will lead the tours of Sabine Hill, the early seat of the Taylor Family, who would provide leadership of not only Carter County but the state and the nation as well. The family produced two governors of Tennessee and one governor of Georgia, as well as a brigadier general in the War of 1812, a U.S. district judge, and others. The house was built immediately after the War of 1812 in the Federalist style.
Meet at Sabine Hill at 2328 W. G St. Sabine Hill is only accessible by stairs. Only portable toilet facilities are available.
Seasonal interpreter Taylor Moorefield will lead the tour of the Carter Mansion, the home of one of the county’s most important early families. It was the home of Landon and Elizabeth Carter, for whom Carter County and Elizabethton are named.
Meet at the mansion at 1031 Broad St., which is accessible only by stairs.
In addition to history, the park also offers bird walks during the migration season. The walks will be led by members of the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society. The bird walks take place Satdurdays at 8 a.m.