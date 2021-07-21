ELIZABETHTON — It has been a few weeks since the nation celebrated Independence Day, but in keeping with the historical them of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, the celebration on the frontier took a few weeks for riders to bring the news to Fort Watauga.
Historical reenacts invite everyone to step back 245 years in the past to a colorful revolutionary world and witness life on the frontier during a very tumultuous time.
In the summer of 1776, colonial leaders met in Philadelphia. They adopted a document that would forever change the world. By today’s standards, information traveled slowly in the 18th century. But by the last weeks of July, the news of American Independence was finally reaching to the ends of the frontier. What did the frontiersman think about a new nation. You are invited to walk along historical reenacts and hear their varied reactions to the Declaration of Independence, from fear of war to hope of a brighter future.
The celebration takes place on Saturday, July 24, as members of the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia, the host living history organization at the state historic park will be garrisoned in and around Fort Watauga. The militia muster will include a myriad of activities throughout the weekend, allowing guests the opportunity to step back in time and experience daily life on the frontier in 1776. The highlight of the day will be the transport of the declaration to the fort and the first public reading of the document inside Fort Watauga at 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Extend your family’s Independence Day celebrations with a full day of history, patriotism, education and family fun. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.