ELIZABETHTON — There is always a lot of history to be learned at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and that will certainly be true this Saturday when the park celebrates Cherokee Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sycamore Shoals invites everyone to come and learn more about Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.
Most of the lineup was announced at the beginning of August, but there has been one change: Storyteller Fred Bradley is unable to attend. He will be replaced by Sonny Ledford, who teaches about Cherokee lifeways.
The other presenters remain on the program. They include:
•The Aniyvwiya Dancers, who will present traditional Cherokee dances;
• Jarrett Grey Wildcatt, who will share the beauty of the Cherokee flute; and
• Micah Swimmer, a Cherokee language instructor, who will teach some basic words and phrases from the Cherokee language.
A wide variety of Cherokee skills will be demonstrated that include woodcarving, beadwork, traditional basketry, finger weaving, pottery, wampum creations, cooking, blowguns and darts, along with an early Cherokee encampment. Visitors will be able to speak with the artisans as they watch them work. These rare and beautiful pieces of handmade, traditional arts and crafts will be available for purchase.
Activities for children include making jewelry, grinding corn, and using a pump drill.
Those coming to the event are asked to bring their own folding chair or camp chair.
The Friends of Sycamore Shoals will provide concessions during the event.