ELIZABETHTON — A Saturday morning gathering celebrated the first Americans "to establish a free and independent community on the continent," a world-changing event ... and "a dangerous example."
Despite the cold and rainy weather, good crowd turned out at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the creation of the Watauga Association.
The event, which had been planned for the Fort Watauga Amphitheater, was instead held in the visitors center. Visitors watch a presentation by the cast of “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals,” Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, recreating the scene from the play of the forming of the Watauga Association.
A pair of carefully reasoned speeches offered guests a glimpse of the national and global impact of the Watauga Association.
Chad Bogart, museum curatorial assistant with Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, said the first settlers of the Watauga Old Fields saw the need to organize themselves into a body politic for two main purposes.
The first purpose, he said, was to properly negotiate with the Cherokee for the use of the land. Second, it was needed “to secure law and order in what would otherwise have been a lawless frontier, a hideout for thieves and absconding debtors fleeing the colonial authority.
"In the spring of 1772, they gathered under the branches of a large sycamore tree on the banks of the Doe River in what is now downtown Elizabethton, Tennessee, to deliberate this government and later to hold court,” he continued.
Bogart said a portion of the sycamore tree was preserved by the John Carter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and that the chapter entrusted a portion of the tree to Sycamore Shoals State Park in 1990.
For this occasion, Bogart said the park’s maintenance supervisor, Mark Garrison, and maintenance man Jason Buckles built a display case for the sycamore tree. Wreaths from several chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution were laid next to the sycamore tree as part of Saturday’s commemoration.
Bogart said the sycamore display will be placed in the lobby during this year’s observance and eventually the display will be placed in the museum.
Bogart mentioned two men from history who saw significance in the actions taken by the Wataugans sitting under the sycamore tree.
One quoted by Bogart was President Theodore Roosevelt, who said “They are the first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent … They successfully solved the problem of self government.
The other man was Lord Dunmore, royal governor of Virginia at the time the Wataugans set up their association. Dunmore wrote, “It at least sets a dangerous example to the people of America of forming governments distinct from and independent of His Majesty’s authority.”
Bogart said “this dangerous example of independence born here in the Watauga settlement did, indeed, spread to the other 13 colonies. Four years later, all 13 declared unanimously their independence from Great Britain, fought a bloody war, and eventually achieved nationhood as a constitutional republic.
"The Watauga Association may have been just a very small pebble thrown into the great waters, but the ripple effect now proclaims liberty throughout all the land with every thunderous wave that crashes upon the shore," Bogart told the crowd. "There is no doubt that tyranny, injustices and atrocities still exist in the world today, perhaps more now than ever. But like the Watauga Association, we can be that dangerous example that liberty is sweet indeed. It must be nurtured, it must be protected and it must be preserved so that others may have a taste.”
Warren Dockter, president and chief executive officer of the East Tennessee Historical Society said that sometimes there is a significant event, like the Watauga Association, “that change not just the region, or this county or even the country, but change the whole world, as we saw, because things that happened here in 1772 really set into motion earth-changing events, because the people of East Tennessee chose to come together and change the world.
Dockter told the gathering that, "By choosing to form the Watauga Association, by choosing to stand with historical giants like Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin and Samuel Adams, by choosing to govern themselves, they set into motion what I believe to be world-changing events. Linking with everything that was happening in the Northeast, linking with the ideas of other founding fathers of this country, they turned the world on its axis and completely changed the entire global political structure of the 18th century."
Dockter reminded listeners that those forming the Watauga Association "chose to make a government not by a crown but a government by law … It is through these actions that contributed to the vaunted principles that led to the American Revolution and would lead to what Winston Churchill called the founding of our great republic, the United States. So while you are here at Sycamore Shoals today, I want to encourage you to look around and breathe deep, go outside, because it happened here on this soil. Where East Tennesseans came together in 1772, here in East Tennessee, to become giants.”