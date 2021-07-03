ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park has announced the latest programs in the History at Home interpretive lessons presented by the park’s interpreters, Matthew Simerly and Slade Nakoff.
The programs include guided tours of the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill, two offsite historic houses that are a part of the historic park.
Nakoff will present tours of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame house on July 4, 8, 10, 16, 18, 22, 24 and 30 at 1:30 p.m. He will discuss the Carter Family, who built the house between 1775 and 1780. Admission is $9 for adults; $5 for students aged 7-17 and free for children 6 and younger. Online registration is required at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.
Simerly will present tours of Sabine Hill on July 9, 11, 13, 17, 23, 25, 29, 31 at 1:30 p.m. Simerly will lead the tour of the Federalist-style home built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor immediately after the War of 1812. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century. Admission is $9 for adults; $5 for students aged 7-17 and free for children 6 and younger. Online registration is required at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton. Only portable toilet facilities are available currently. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.
Other programs include the following:
Sunday, July 4, 10:30 a.m.: “Firearms of the 18th century”. Nakoff will demonstrate how firearms of the 18th century function, as well as describing their construction. The group will meet in the visitors center. Duration will be 20 minutes.
2 p.m.: “Starting a fire with flint and steel”. Simerly will show how to start a fire with flint and steel. A useful skill for backpackers and hikers. He will also show how to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it.
Wednesday, July 7, 10:30 a.m.: “Chat with a longhunter”. Meet with a longhunter as he tells why he would risk life and limb beyond the frontier, hunting for over a year at a time. Presented by Simerly, the longhunter will explain his day-to-day activities and the danger he faces. He will also discuss how the longhunters opened the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for settlers to follow in their footsteps. The group will meet inside Fort Watauga. The duration will be 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: “Celtic music of the 18th century”. Nakoff will present the Celtic songs of the 18th century. The group will meet at the visitors center. Duration will be 25 minutes.
Thursday, July 8, 10:30 a.m.: “Making thread buttons”. During the 18th century buttons sometimes took different forms. Nakoff will demonstrate how thread buttons were made and discuss their application.
2 p.m.: Simerly will once again present “Chat with a longhunter”.
Friday, July 9, 10:30 a.m. Simerly will present “Kid’s Militia”. This program is for children aged 5-12. The children will meet at the fort, where Simerly will tell about militia’s role in the Revolutionary War and then lead everyone through the basic drill that a militiaman would learn. Duration is about 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: Nakoff will demonstrate the creation of a tartan fabric on a floor loom, just as it would have been done in the 18th century. He will begin with a simple check and progress toward more complex tartans.
Saturday, July 10, 10:30 a.m. Nakoff will present “A shoemaker’s work.” Nakoff describes the everyday work of a cobbler during the 18th century while he continues work on a pair of colonial shoes. The event will be inside the fort. Duration is 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: “Meet with a Continental soldier”. Simerly invites guests to meet with a Continental soldier and hear about life in Washington’s army. Hear about everyday life and duty in camp and the hardships that a common soldier faced. Learn the reasons why he enlisted and what he fought for. See and handle the weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. Presented inside the fort. Duration in 30 minutes.
Sunday, July 11, 10:30 a.m. “Dress to Impress”. Fashion was just as important to people in the 1770s as it is for people today, the only difference being the rules and styles were different. From hats to shoes, Simerly will show the ins and outs of the fashion of the 1770s and what men would have worn, from a gentleman in good standing to pioneers on the frontier.
2 p.m.: Nakoff will once again present “Firearms of the 18th century” at the visitors center. Duration is 20 minutes.