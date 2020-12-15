Northeast Tennessee reported 14 new novel coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, tying a record for the fourth-highest single-day death toll reported in the region.

In two days this week, Tennessee's upper eight counties have reported 27 new deaths — 48% of the record 56 deaths reported between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. If the region maintains its current average of 13.5 deaths per day, it would set a new record for deaths in a week by Friday. Since the beginning of the month, the region has reported 125 virus-related deaths and is on pace to set a new monthly death record sometime next week.

The record for deaths in a month was set in November, when 176 people in the region were reported to have died of the virus.

Sullivan County reported the most new deaths on Tuesday, adding eight to its region-leading toll of 149 — 48 of which have been reported since Dec. 1. Sullivan County has reported at least one new death every day this month except for one: Dec. 9. Washington County also reported new deaths on Tuesday, adding five to bring its toll to 134. Sullivan and Washington counties have the seventh and eighth most deaths, respectively, among the state's 95 counties.

Unicoi County also reported a new death on Tuesday.

Abingdon nurse receives region's first vaccine, Ballad Health reports record numbers of ICU, ventilator patients

Johnston Memorial Hospital ICU nurse Emily Boucher became the region's first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in an event streamed on Facebook.

"It’s been a very trying time for our nurses, for our doctors, and most importantly for the patients and families who have lost loved ones," Ballad CEO Alan Levine said, later adding that "today, we are taking the steps, finally, to mitigate this virus."

Levine said Virginia distributed vaccines to hospitals on Tuesday, and expects Tennessee to distribute its first vaccines on Thursday. Virginia was slated to receive around 72,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which it distributed to 18 hospital systems across the state. Tennessee, meanwhile, received its first shipment of the vaccine on Monday and put it in reserve. The bulk of the state's allotment will arrive on Wednesday and be distributed to 28 sites to serve 74 hospitals statewide on Thursday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two shots, so those vaccinated now will need a second shot in about three weeks.

"The pandemic, as we feel sometimes, is endless and it’s not over yet but we will continue to fight through this," Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, said. "Today does feel like a celebration, but please remember we are not out of the woods yet."

Hours before the press conference, Ballad reported a record number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators, and the total number of patients hospitalized with the virus declined for the first time since Dec. 4. As of Tuesday, there were 326 (-1) inpatients, of which 74 (+6) were in the ICU and 46 (+5) were on ventilators.

The hospital system reported 58 new admissions overnight, along with 47 discharges, leading to a significant drop in the number of available COVID-designated beds, which fell by 13 to 44.

The state reported 34 new hospitalizations in the region on Tuesday, its second-highest total. Nearly all (28) of them were reported in Sullivan County, with additional hospitalizations reported in Carter (+1), Hawkins (+2), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+2) counties.

Active cases tumble in all NETN eight counties

Despite there being more than 600-plus new cases reported for only the sixth time in Northeast Tennessee, the region's active case count fell sharply after crossing the 5,000-mark on Monday — dropping by 306 to 4,727. Every county in the region reported a decrease in active cases.

Washington County, which still has the most active cases in the region, reported the largest decrease among the upper eight counties — its count falling by 109. Sullivan (-84), Greene (-43), Johnson (-31) and Hawkins (-25) counties also reported double-digit dips. The 4,727 active cases regionwide is still the second-highest total reported.