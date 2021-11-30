ELIZABETHTON — A man who is wanted by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on two counts of attempted murder has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.
Elijah Adam Taylor, 37, was placed on the TBI list on Tuesday. The sheriff’s department had previously said that Taylor had been involved in a shootout at a residence on Dave Buck Road on Saturday, but the department has corrected the date, saying there had been some confusion because the shootout occurred shortly before midnight on Friday.
Witnesses told investigators that Taylor had started a fight and shot at two people at the residence on Dave Buck Road. One person was reported to have been hit several times by the gunfire and was transported to the hospital. Investigators said Taylor had already fled the residence when they arrived.
Taylor is described as a 5 feet, 4 inches tall white male with dark to gray hair, balding on top and may have a beard, and weights 120 pounds. The sheriff’s department said Taylor has tattoos on his neck and chest. He was last seen armed with a handgun and investigators consider him to be dangerous. The sheriff’s office press release warned the public not to approach Taylor if he is spotted, but to call authorities instead.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s current location is asked call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 423-542-1845 or call 911.
The TBI Most Wanted List said there is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.