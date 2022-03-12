A new Johnson City survey finds that residents are generally pleased with services offered by the municipality.
The 2021 National Community Survey, conducted by the National Research Center and Polco, found that 90% of respondents rated the city as a good or excellent place to live.
“The survey was conducted last October-November, about a year and half into the pandemic,” City Manager Cathy Ball said in a press release. “It’s remarkable that in a time when life was generally not very favorable for many people, the city received highly favorable scores in most categories. I believe it’s a reflection of the tremendous work of our staff.”
Surveys were mailed to 3,000 randomly selected households, and an open participation survey was available online. Johnson City has administered the survey every two or three years since 2012. The last one occurred in 2018.
Researchers compared the results to 600 other communities across the country, which allows them to judge how responses in Johnson City compare to other cities across the U.S.
Of the 3,000 households that received invitations to participate, 435 completed the survey, which was an overall response rate of about 15%.
“This survey is an important tool in prioritizing city projects and funding,” Ball said. “The survey results support several projects that are already under way but will also be taken into account as we go through the budget process.
“We will constantly be asking if our future planning efforts are in line with this data as well as the city’s strategic plan.”
Read a full summary of results at www.johnson citytn.org/residents/ citizen_survey.php.
Transportation
According to the survey results, respondents had slightly higher ratings on several mobility-related items compared to 2018. About 81% gave positive marks to the ease of travel by car, which was an increase over 73% in 2018.
Additionally, nearly 60% had favorable reviews about the ease of parking, a 10% increase over 2018, and almost 70% rated traffic flow on major streets as excellent or good, which the report said was higher than the national benchmark and the city’s 2018 results.
However, only half of respondents gave excellent or good marks to the city’s pedestrian accessibility, which is lower than the national benchmark, and fewer (41%) reported ease in traveling by bicycle, which aligns with results from other cities across the U.S.
Safety
Nine in 10 residents want the city to focus on safety over the next two years. Ratings for city safety services remained positive in 2021, but respondents did report a decline in the overall feeling of safety between 2018 and 2021, dropping from 83% to 72%.
Almost 80% gave favorable ratings to the police department, 85% for emergency medical services and 96% for fire services.
About three-quarters of respondents said they felt very or somewhat safe from property crime and violent crime. About 76% of residents reported feeling safe in the downtown commercial district, which was lower compared to benchmark communities across the nation.
Other results
Residents also valued the quality of the city’s utility infrastructure and available parks and recreation opportunities. Roughly 80% of residents complimented the city’s drinking water, sewer services and power utilities.
More than 80% of respondents said city parks were either excellent or good, and 79% praised the overall quality of parks and recreation opportunities in Johnson City.
Additionally, more than 80% of respondents said Johnson City was an excellent or good place to raise children and 83% rated it as a favorable place to retire, which was higher than the national benchmark.
Less than half, 45%, said the Johnson City community does a good or excellent job at taking care of vulnerable residents, which is lower than the national benchmark.