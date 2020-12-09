Ballad Health officials were working overtime Wednesday to make space for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, which numbered more than 300 for the first time.
“Our teams are working around the clock to find new ways to create capacity,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during a press briefing on Wednesday, adding that about a third of the people in hospitals have the virus, a number that could grow to half of all patients.
Deaton said Wednesday that the hospital system has room for up to 460 to 465 COVID-19 inpatients, which leaders expect to reach by the end of the year. The bigger concern, however, may be intensive care unit capacity, which was down to 3% systemwide, with only 12 COVID-designated ICU beds still available.
“The other thing we’re concerned, which I know two of our markets specifically are focused on, is the need for ICU beds,” Deaton said. “We will continue looking at every possible way to increase capacity, whether that’s converting our post-anesthesia care units into ICU’s, or we continue to deploy people from places like our corporate office to help at the bedside — we’ll do everything we possibly can.
“We can’t do this by ourselves, though. We really need the community to step up and help us combat this,” Deaton said.
Asked if the possibility of being forced to ration care was realistic, Deaton said it was, and that measures like eliminating elective surgeries showed the system was already starting to do that in some ways. Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels, who is part of a work group looking at those plans, said rationing care is best described as an effort to give the most people the best care they can.
“The thing to understand is rationing is probably not the best word to use,” Runnels said. “It’s really an ethical application of the resources we have to affect the most number of people in the most positive way.”
As of Wednesday, there were 306 people hospitalized with the virus, along with 62 in intensive care — both of which were records. There were also 36 people on ventilators, which was a record-tying number.
In the two-week period between Dec. 6 and 20, Ballad projects an additional 484 hospitalizations based on the number of new infections being reported.
“As the new cases increase, we will see additional hospitalizations dramatically increase, and we expect to see over 200 this week and 269 the following week,” Deaton said. “As a result of that, we see the mortality rate and deaths continue to increase.”
Deaton also worried that, with Christmas and New Year’s Day ahead, there’s concern that the region will see “surge on top of surge” with the effects of the Thanksgiving surge already being felt.
“It could be just a compound surge happening over the next 30 to 60 days,” Deaton said.