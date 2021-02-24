ELIZABETHTON — Would you like to have a whitewater park nearby?
Here's your chance to weigh in.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is conducting a survey on public thoughts about the development of a whitewater park on either the Doe River or the Watauga River in Elizabethton.
The department said it's researching the possible construction of such a park. As part of that research, the City of Elizabethton, Main Street of Elizabethton, a group of students in the master of business administration program at the East Tennessee State University College of Business, the Surf Betsy Advisory Board and the Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from the public.
That input is being gathered in a survey. Anyone interested in the project is asked to participate.
The survey can be answered online at several locations, including the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, Downtown Elizabethton’s Facebook page and the Parks and Recreation section of the City of Elizabethton web page, or by going to: forms.gle/JkcuVphWJZRdVNX7A.
Surf Betsy would provide wave features for kayak or rafting play, possibly along the Watauga or Doe Rivers in Elizabethton.
The deadline for completing the survey is March 12.