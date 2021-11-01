Although it still requires the governor’s signature, a bill the General Assembly passed late last week during a special session dedicated to COVID-19 would end Johnson City Schools’ existing mask policy, Superin-tendent Steve Barnett said.
“I can’t speak for the board, but we follow the laws of the state, and when it becomes law, we’ll follow through with that,” Barnett told the Johnson City Press Monday.
Board of Education Chair Kathy Hall echoed that sentiment during a regularly scheduled school board meeting Monday evening.
“When the governor signs those bills into law, we will change our protocols to make sure we are consistent with the new state laws,” she said. “We’ll follow what the governor and our legislators have put forward but not until they are actually laws.”
The Johnson City Board of Education approved a mask requirement in August that included an opt out for students. In September, the board voted to extend that policy until January.
The new state bill prevents public schools from issuing mask mandates except under extreme circumstances, according to Chalkbeat Tennessee. Private schools can continue to require masks.
The legislation allows a school to approve a 14-day mask mandate if the governor has declared a COVID-specific state of emergency, the principal has requested universal masking, and the county’s rolling infection rate is at least 1,000 cases per 100,000 over 14 days. No counties in Tennessee currently meet that last prerequisite.
Barnett noted that the system’s numbers have improved quite a bit since the beginning of the school year.
On Monday, the system reported 20 positive cases among students and zero among staff. That’s a sharp drop from the total of 205 on Aug. 20, which was the highest tally for the current academic year. The system’s policy went into effect on Aug. 17.
At last count, roughly a quarter of Johnson City students have been opted out of the mandate.
Currently, parents have to fill out a form to opt their children out. When the governor signs the bill, Johnson City Schools safety supervisor Greg Wallace said, that requirement will end, and students will be free to attend class without a face covering.
Legislation passed during the special session will also change how the system conducts contact tracing, but Wallace said school officials are still ironing out those details.
Asked whether it’s appropriate for the legislature to approve a bill limiting public schools’ masking policies, Barnett pointed out that kids age 5-11 to will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency usage of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age group.
“Timing wise, I think that we are close to being able to get to a situation where we have all of our school-age children and adults having the option to be vaccinated,” Barnett said.
Barnett had no comment on whether the bill was appropriate, and Hall told the Press legislators have already debated that.
“We will follow what ... they ask us to do,” she said.