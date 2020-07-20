By Rick Wagner
Kingsport Times News
BLOUNTVILLE — In another “uncharted waters” moment for Sullivan County Schools, the system has launched a new procedure for partial refunds of money raised for trips and other activities canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Thursday’s Board of Education work session, Director of Schools David Cox and Assistant Director Ingrid DeLoach announced the new procedure, created with input from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
The procedure does not require school board approval.
“I know it’s going to make a lot of people very happy,” Board of Education member Mark Ireson said at the work session.
According to the procedure, if a student sold $250 in candy and proceeds were to be split with 50% going to the school and 50% to support the event or trip, then the student would receive $125.
Any refund of $600 or more would require federal income form 1099, according to the procedure.
Cox said the procedure was formulated to address concerns of parents who contacted school officials, Ireson and other board members about the issue. Normally such funds must go toward the planned event/trip or be used to benefit students scheduled to have taken part in the specified activity.
DeLoach said the path forward is the best option officials found. Ireson thanked Cox, DeLoach and the central office for implementing the procedure.
On other matters, the board:
Voted 7-0 to give successful Bluff City Middle School sealed bidder Christopher Laisure, who paid $190,000 for the property, an additional .36 acres subject to a deed restriction of educational use only. The property, among those recently declared surplus, will be transferred by a quit claim deed
- .
- Approved the transfer of the
Holston Institute ball field property
- to Cate Communications LLC, which was the high bidder at $51,000. Still to be sold is the remainder of the Holston Institute property near Tri-Cities Airport as well as the former Holston Valley Middle School.
- Approved five bus contract renewals, with about 30 to come next year. Transportation supervisor Billy Miller said the daily rate of $286.44 per route brings those contracts up to the level of more recent ones and the cost-of-living increase was set at a minimum of 1%. The system has 51 bus contracts.
- Approved slightly revised student handbooks for 2020-21.
Held a closed-door, attorney-client privilege meeting after the regular board meeting, allowed under Tennessee law for the board to discuss pending or current litigation against the school system, with board attorney Pat Hull.