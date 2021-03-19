BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will lower the eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccinations to 55 and older and open up to Phase 2a and 2b beginning Monday, the agency announced Friday morning on social media.
According to those posts:
Those who are 55 and older and those in Phase 2a and Phase 2b can begin calling to schedule appointments for the following week. Call (423) 279-2777 for an appointment and see below for information about specific phases.
Phase 2a: Tennesseans employed in the following critical infrastructure industries:
• Social Services (DCS — includes child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure)
• Commercial agriculture
• Commercial food production
• Staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact)
• Public transit
Phase 2b: Tennesseans employed in the following critical infrastructure industries:
• Transportation (including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports)
• Public infrastructure (includes dams, roads, locks, and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection, and processing)
• Telecommunications (includes those providing direct services)
• Utilities/Energy (includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services)
The posts did not indicate where vaccinations will take place.