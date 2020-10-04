Northeast Tennessee reported two new deaths, both in Sullivan County, related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday, as well as 81 new cases.
Washington County reported the most new cases in the upstate at 28, followed by Greene and Sullivan counties with 14 each. New cases also were reported in Carter (7), Hawkins (9), Johnson (6) and Unicoi (2).
The region averaged 75.3 cases per day for the week ending Sunday, compared to 80.7 the previous week. The average peaked at 143.7 the week ending Aug. 2.
Hospitalizations
After three new hospitalizations were reported Sunday, the region ended the week with a total of 24, its lowest total since the week ending July 5 when 12 were reported. The upper eight counties had reported a total of 45 for the week ending Sept. 27. New hospitalizations peaked at 59 the week ending Aug. 9.
Active and inactive cases
With 56 cases reaching the point considered no longer infectious, the new cases increased the active case count in the region by 23 to 827.
The state considers cases inactive after 14 days based on the average period a patient remains infectious. Active cases reflect the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths. The region’s active case count has remained above 700 since the state adjusted the inactive period estimate on Sept. 2.
Washington and Sullivan counties were tied for the most active cases at 242 each.
Relative to population, the region had 162.1 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide rate of 210.2. Remote Johnson County led the upper eight counties by far at 562.4 cases per 100,00. In contrast, Sullivan County, the region’s most populous county, had a rate of 188.2.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 81. Total cases: 9,333
- New inactive cases: 56. Total inactive cases: 8,327.
- Net new active cases: +23. Total active cases: 827.
- New hospitalizations: 3. Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 581.
- New deaths: 2. Total deaths: 179.
- New cases among school-age children: A net of 7. New cases in Carter (2), Greene (4), Hawkins (2) and Unicoi (1). Johnson County’s case was reduced by 2.
- After two consecutive days of double-digit rates, the region’s positive test rate dropped to 5.24% out of 1,757 new tests, below the statewide rate of 5.66%.
Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new deaths and 1,615 new cases. The new deaths brought the state’s toll to 2,577. The state ended the week with 200 total new fatalities, its third-highest weekly total since the pandemic began.
With 871 cases reaching inactive cases, the state’s active case count grew by 727 to 14,229.
Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 1,615. Total cases: 201,210.
- New inactive cases: 871. Total inactive cases: 184,404.
- Net new active cases: 220. Total active cases: 14,229.
- New deaths: 17. Total fatalities: 2,577.
- New hospitalizations: 24. Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 8,883. Tennessee’s current hospitalizations fell by 64 in Sunday’s report for a total of 791.