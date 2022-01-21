BLUFF CITY — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies are in negotiations at this hour with a barricaded suspect following a shooting that left a deputy wounded, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Seabolt said deputies encountered a man with active warrants around midnight Thursday. The man ran from deputies and barricaded himself in a home on Riley Hollow Road in the Hickory Tree community.
Deputies were met with gunfire that came from inside of the home, and one deputy was struck, Seabolt said. That deputy was transported for medical treatment.
Negotiations are still ongoing with the suspect.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.
"The scene is currently still active. While we’ve been requested to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting, we can’t begin our investigation until the incident is resolved," according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.
Meantime, Sullivan County school officials have made minor transportation changes in the Sullivan East High School area.