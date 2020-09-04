Ellen Elmes, an artist and muralist from Virginia, said she feels like she’s worked her whole career to do the mural she’s installing now — a depiction of women who fought for the right to vote — on a Johnson City building.
And it’s not just any mural on the subject of the suffrage movement in the early 1900s — named Passing The Torch — which ultimately led to the 19th Amendment to the Constitution allowing women to vote. Women across the nation were waging the battle, and the mural depicts several who were active in the movement right here in Johnson City.
The Centennial Suffrage Celebration Coalition of Johnson City originally planned a parade through downtown for August with horses and marchers in period costumes to commemorate the historic event, but another historic event, the COVID-19 pandemic, quashed the group’s plan of a large gathering and several of the educational events planned throughout the year.
But while the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of several events commemorating the suffrage movement, it didn’t slow plans for the mural.
For Elmes, it’s also personal.
“It really (special),” Elmes said Friday from atop a scissor lift. “I was one of the women back in the 70s working for the ERA, which didn’t come to be. I’ve been politically active as a woman over many years,” she said.
“When they approached me for this particular mural, I told my husband this was the mural I'd been working my whole life to do.”
Elmes said she’s using a relatively new process with this mural. It’s first painted onto fabric panels, then permanently attached to the wall.
“Normally I would work directly on the wall for most murals. Two years ago Don and I went to Philadelphia and had a tutorial in a mural process program. They taught us the process and how to install it permanently,” she said.
Her first fabric mural went up in Tazewell last year, and the suffrage movement mural will be her second.
“It’s the same as painting on the wall. The fabric is primed on both sides, the gel is an acrylic that sticks it to the wall, and on top of the fabric is layers of sealers.”
Elmes said it will take about two weeks to complete the mural.
The process has been fun to watch for nearby resident Emily Barrett. She was walking past the mural Friday and stopped to look at the progress.
“We’ve been watching it go up,” Barrett said. She’s also grateful for what the suffragettes did to pave the way for women voters.
“I’m glad I live now and not (back) then,” she said. “All of us are created in the image of God so it’s important we all have the same rights.”