A new law that went into effect this summer would allow counties to receive a one-time grant to provide a separate waiting area for crime victims and/or their families while waiting during court proceedings.
“Our courthouse is lacking,” District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said about the Washington County Justice Center. “There’s no doubt about it.”
When the facility opened in 2009, it provided a much larger foyer area than the old courthouse, which only had a narrow hallway outside the Criminal Courtroom.
But even so, when a criminal trial is in session, the foyer and hallway at the Justice Center can become engulfed with tension as victims and their families have no area to separate them from a defendant and their families.
“Trials are often highly emotional and bring on vindictiveness and emotions that can affect testimony,” Baldwin said.
Witnesses subpoenaed to testify in court hearings or trials are generally subject to what the court simply calls “the rule.” It’s a provision in the law that excludes witnesses from the courtroom while other witnesses are testifying.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Ferrell Haile and Rep. Michael Curcio will establish a “grant program within the District Attorneys General Conference to award grants to county governments to provide a safe and accessible space for victims to meet with attorneys, law enforcement, counselors, and others.”
Specifics of the law provide that:
- A county may receive a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to create a suitable space for victims consistent with the purposes of this bill, this state’s constitution, and present law relating to rights of crime victims and prosecution witnesses. A county must contribute, as a matching requirement, at least 25 percent of the grant amount requested.
- The district attorneys general conference, in consultation with the comptroller of the treasury, must develop an application for enabling counties to request a grant and detail the county’s matching contribution. The district attorney general of the applicable judicial district for the county will forward grant applications to the district attorneys general conference.
- Effective Jan. 1, 2022, an aggregate amount not to exceed 2% of the total balance of the criminal injuries compensation fund may be used for grants to county governments to establish the meeting space. The treasurer, upon receipt of the application after consultation with the comptroller of the treasury and the county technical assistance service, will transfer necessary funds from the balance in the criminal injuries compensation fund to enable payment. Under present law, certain money is deposited to the criminal injuries compensation fund as provided by law and is appropriated exclusively for providing compensation under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Act.
“It’s now a fact-gathering stage and then later on they’ll address it (if) money is available,” Baldwin said.
When the Justice Center was built, the initial plans had no space for the prosecutor’s office, but as the project progressed a small corner was designated for prosecutors. The problem there was it was too small for the number of attorneys assigned to Washington County. The district attorney general’s office recently moved to a new location adjacent to the courthouse, leaving that office space empty except for a veterans support office.
“If the law mandates it, the legislature ought to fund it,” Baldwin said. “They shouldn’t make the counties pay for it.”
Baldwin said if there were issues in the past with potential confrontations between victims and defendants’ families, there was little his office could do about it.
“If we had some worries about it, we would bring them to our office to give them a place to be,” he said. “But that’s just something we did on our own, even with our limited space. Sometimes they had to bring children and we’d assign some of our staff to watch the children while the witness was testifying.”
Baldwin said it would be more difficult to allow victims and their families to stay in the DAG’s office due to its proximity to the courthouse, but it could be done.
“Would be difficult to take to our office now, but we could do that,” he said.
“We usually know if we need a witness,” in time to get the person from the DAG’s office to the courthouse, but “right now it’s a bad situation. All the counties (in the First Judicial District) are that way. None of the courthouses are up to speed to give a victim a safe place to wait for their appearance in court.
“It’s become a big concern around the state and apparently the legislature wants to do something about it. It’s something we need. We don’t want people being intimidated,” or feel unsafe.
The law requires the District Attorneys General Conference to submit a report to the legislature’s Judiciary and Criminal Justice committees by March 1 after assessing courthouses across the state.