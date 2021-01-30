After spending most of the school year on a fully virtual schedule, Washington County Schools will resume in-person instruction on Monday, the same day that Gov. Bill Lee will be lifting restrictions on attendance at school sporting events.
Lee said in a video announcement Thursday that the state implemented the restrictions when case counts were at their highest.
“The data now shows rapidly falling numbers,” he said.
When students return to school on Monday, Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary said staff will have a series of measures in place to help reduce COVID-19 infection, which will include mask-wearing, cleaning and disinfecting facilities, following public health guidelines on quarantine and isolation and using seating charts to help ease contact tracing.
Flanary said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about both the resumption of in-person learning and opening up sporting events.
”I’m sure he’s working from advice he obtains from health care professionals at the Tennessee Department of Health,” Flanary said about the governor’s decision. “Our local data shows three straight weeks of declining infection numbers. Hospitalization rates are down and vaccinations continue throughout the region.”
The changes come as a pair of studies published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control suggest that officials can effectively limit the spread of COVID-19 during in-person schooling when they follow proper precautions, but close-contact sports — specifically wrestling — can still be a ready vector for transmission.
Looking at numbers
A study of students and staff members at 17 schools in rural Wisconsin found that out of 191 COVID-19 cases among 5,530 students and staff members, only seven (3.7%) were attributable to in-school transmission.
The schools were under both district and statewide mask mandates, and officials asked students to wear masks at all times indoors and when within 6 feet of another person outside. School leaders also organized students into small cohorts, ranging from 11 to 20 children, and limited contact between those groups.
Although asymptomatic spread was possible, the authors said the study demonstrated that in-school transmission was uncommon in schools when precautions were in place even in spite of a positive rate ranging from 7% to 40% in the surrounding community.
Another study tracked COVID-19 infections at two high school wrestling tournaments in Florida, which were attended by a total of 130 wrestlers, coaches and referees. Shortly after the tournaments, public health officials in the county were notified of a person with a positive COVID-19 test result who attended the events.
Officials tested 54 of the 130 attendees and identified 38 cases of COVID-19, which represented roughly 30% of the total people at the events. Investigators identified 446 people who came in close contact with those cases, and of 95 contacts tested for COVID-19, 41 tested positive.
In October, public health and school officials in the Florida county had established a set of guidelines for wrestling practices, matches and tournaments.
That included symptom screening, disinfection, and requiring masks and 6-foot distancing when not actively wrestling. The American Academy for Pediatrics had previously released guidance recommending against wearing masks while wrestling because they could be a choking hazard.
Local measures
Flanary said Washington County is still conducting athletic activities with adjustments being made per Lee’s executive order. The school system also strictly follows the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 guidelines.
After the governor’s announcement, TSSAA said Thursday that it encourages member schools to limit fan attendance and designate bleachers or seats to promote social distancing.
Greg Wallace, the safety supervisor with Johnson City Schools, said the system has continued to mandate masks at schools without exceptions. It’s also limiting visitors, conducting temperature checks and aggressively contact tracing.
“We actually go in with a tape measure, we pull seating charts, we follow that student’s schedule or that adult’s schedule,” he said. “Anybody (within) six feet for an extended period of time over 15 minutes, those folks will be put in the quarantine protocol.”
The system also tries to keep classes largely separate through scheduling, which can involve having kids on the playground at different times. He said schools have also adjusted the timing of bells so it’s easier to keep hallways clear between classes.
Through Christmas, about 30% of the system’s students decided to opt out of in-person instruction, Wallace said. Grades 7-12 are also on a hybrid schedule.
Still cautious
Wallace said wrestling, basketball and swimming are all active right now and that the system has been following all TSSAA guidelines regarding athletics. That has included mixing up teams so that starters aren’t all in the same group.
Transmission during wrestling events is more difficult to control, Wallace noted, because of the level of contact. He said athletes have been running drills that aren’t contact-heavy and practicing social distancing when appropriate.
Recently, the school system has been restricting attendance at sporting events to athletes’ parents, but now that the governor is lifting attendance restrictions, the school is putting together a proposal that will allow more attendees.
There will still, however, be limits to ensure spectators maintain at least six feet of separation. Wallace expects the system can safely manage at maximum 600 attendees at a basketball game with precautions.
Asked if now was an appropriate time to lift attendance restrictions, Wallace said the system appreciates the governor is conveying guidance supported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
“We still want to be cautious,” he said. “We don’t want to completely open up, because we wouldn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize that primary goal of continuing to allow students to participate in activities.”