Watching students from Jonesborough Elementary School shovel dirt for photographs at the site of Washington County’s newest school made for an “exciting day” for one parent who has championed the project from the start.
Kerrie Aistrop, who serves on the advisory committee overseeing the $42 million construction project, said the groundbreaking ceremony for the Jonesborough K-8 school was something that she and other parents of the town’s students have long waited for.
“We’ve had to overcome many hurdles, but the passion and hard work of this community made this possible,” she told the Press. “I also want to thank the town, the county’s School Board members and county commissioners for thinking outside the box.”
Aistrop said she and other parents calling for the construction of a new school in Jonesborough spent many years attending government meetings and lobbying their elected officials to make the project reality.
“It was worth it,” Aistrop said. “We did it for the students. They are our county’s future.”
She also said students will know that “their school was built on the passion and grit of their community.”
Aistrop said she is hopeful that her youngest son, Jackson, 10, will be able to attend the school when it is completed.
“He is in the fifth grade now, and I’m hopeful he will be going to the school by the time he is in the seventh grade,” she said.
Project Facts
Estimated cost: $42 million
Funding plan: A first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.
Size: 137,000 square feet
Grades: Kindergarten through eighth
Site size: 48 acres
Location: 720 North Cherokee Street
Architect: Clark Nexsen
Contractor: BurWil Construction