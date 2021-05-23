School is almost out for the summer and a group of Liberty Bell and Science Hill teens are planning a safe celebration for their community. The group is part of the student advisory board of a local nonprofit, 4thirTEEN, which is looking for ways to provide constructive activities for ages 13-21.
The student advisory board consists of 20 students from Liberty Bell and Science Hill who have been meeting weekly to put the block party together. The block party is scheduled for May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include a talent show, food trucks, music, games, door prizes and more. All ages are welcome, but children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to empower the teens in our community as we formulate an organization that they will have a hand in creating,” said 4thirTEEN Director T.R. Dunn, who co-founded the organization with his wife, Carla. “There is a serious gap of constructive activities and opportunities for the young people in our community. We are asking for their help in creating a program and teen center that they will find resourceful.”
Most recently, the 4thirTEEN student advisory board met with Johnson City Parks and Recreation officials at Science Hill’s Topper Cafe to finalize plans for the event. Students were provided with a blank map of the Freedom Hall grounds and worked with parks and recreation officials to layout the different activities.
Science Hill junior Ansley Wilson said that she was excited when she found out about the opportunity to join the 4thirTEEN student advisory board.
“We’ve noticed that there’s been kind of a gap in places for students and people ages 13-21 in this city, so we are working together with members of city boards and other groups to fill that gap,” Wilson said. “We want to start with this block party to get the word out.”
Liberty Bell 7th grader Akshay Vashist said that he was excited to have the opportunity to work with Liberty Bell and Science Hill students to create a program that will interest his age group and ultimately strengthen the community. Their first step will be the block party.
“This block party is a way to celebrate the end of the school year by bringing us kids together and congratulate ourselves on getting through this year,” Vashist said. “I feel like it’s really cool to be working with people who are older than me, and it feels good knowing that I am in good company. We all seem to have one message, and that message is to bring the community together.”
