Students participating in the Summers Past History Program at the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site got a glimpse this week of what life was like during the Civil War.
During the third week of the site’s historic camp, the program’s 25 students have learned how to make their own pillows for sleeping and hardtack for eating. Other activities concentrate on Landon Carter Haynes, who owned the property during the Civil War and was elected from Tennessee to serve in the Confederate Senate.
On Tuesday, students learned about the procedures that a Civil War gunnery crew followed to fire a cannon. Tipton-Haynes co-directors Wes Spurgeon and Matthew Frye, and Donnie Worley, a trustee of the historic site’s foundation, dressed as Union soldiers to demonstrate the process.
Worley, who owns the cannon, told students the noise and chaos of the battlefield necessitated that the gunnery crew use “non-verbal cues” to prepare the cannon for action.
Students were invited to participate as part of the gunnery crew, learning the steps for cleaning, loading and firing the cannon. The session ended with the instructors firing the cannon while students watched from a safe distance.
“That’s loud,” remarked one student.
“There’s a lot of smoke,” said another.
Students enrolled in the four-week program have learned about the history of the many eras that the Tipton-Haynes site reflects. The first week covered Native American history, the second featured Revolutionary War history and the final week will focus on the early 1900s.
Each week’s program includes history-based crafts, storytelling and outdoor activities.
To learn more about the Tipton-Haynes State Historic site and the Summers Past History Program, call 926-3631 or go to tipton-haynes.org.