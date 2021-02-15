Looking for a special guest to read a favorite bedtime story?
Members of the Student Association for Young Children at East Tennessee State University are launching a new YouTube channel with a playlist called “Bedtime Stories.” Each week, the organization will post a video featuring an ETSU student, faculty or staff member or someone from the community reading a beloved children’s story.
“We realize that the pandemic has created added stress for everyone,” said Virginia Holley, a Clemmer College graduate assistant in the Department of Early Childhood Education. “Our goal is to help families by providing children with age-appropriate, non-commercial videos to help them feel calmed, reassured, and supported as they fall asleep.”
Videos will post every Friday evening on the ETSUsayc YouTube page.
Last year SAYC also conducted a book drive collecting hundreds of books that were distributed locally. The second annual book drive is happening now in conjunction with the Bedtime Stories initiative. Persons wishing to donate children’s books or participate in the Virtual Bedtime Stories should contact Holley at ETSUsayc@gmail.com.
Contributed to the Press