A child was nearly hit by a car being driven in the wrong direction earlier this week near Fairmont Elementary School, spurring police to remind drivers about school zone traffic safety, the Johnson City Police Department said in a press release.
The child was not a student at the school, a school official said.
“This week, a dangerous incident occurred in the Fairmont Elementary school zone, putting the life of a child at risk,” Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho said. “A vehicle attempted to go around the traffic, driving the wrong direction in the opposite lane and nearly striking a child in the roadway.
“This type of reckless driving in school zones will not be tolerated, and additional officers are being placed in morning and afternoon school zones to ensure they are safe.”
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, police had already enhanced the department’s visibility for school zone enforcement “to remind drivers, pedestrians, and students of life-saving school zone traffic laws,” Botelho said.
She said the department urges the community to be mindful of these laws, which are in place to protect school children.
“Drivers are reminded to slow down, adhere to the posted speed limit in active school zones, remember Hands Free TN includes increased penalties for cellphone use in school zones, and look out for children in crosswalks. Officers will issue citations for every school zone violation that occurs.
“We understand that there is increased traffic and potential delays in and around school zones that require patience from all drivers on the road,” Botelho said. “We encourage anyone who is not transporting students to avoid school zones during active times.”
Drivers are also reminded that they should not block driveways, fire hydrants or other lanes of traffic while in a car line.
“We all have a responsibility to keep our school children safe. Anyone who sees dangerous driving in and around school zones or bus stops is encouraged to call 911,” she said.
Editor's note: The story was updated to reflect that it was not a Fairmont student who was nearly hit by a vehicle.