The 19th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is on after Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen members approved the festival during Thursday’s meeting.
“Historically the town had always approved the Strawberry Festival, for many years we did not, but it does require to request the school for the property, it does affect traffic flow and those sort of things, so we just thought it would be a reasonable practice to go ahead and approve the fact and sanction the fact that we’re going to have the Strawberry Festival,” Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said.
The board voted unanimously to have the festival, which is scheduled for May 21 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“It’s just kind of one of the things that the town is known for and we want to keep it going,” Unicoi Communications Director Eli Bare said. “We’re hoping this year is bigger and better.”
Also during the meeting, board members discussed and voted on two budget amendments made by Bullen in late January and early February.
Bullen transferred $20,000 from one general fund appropriation to another to purchase a pre-owned 2018 Ford Explorer for the Unicoi Police Department on Jan. 26 and $13,195 to purchase a pre-owned 2016 Ford Explorer for the department on Feb. 1.
“The mayor does have the ability to move up to $25,000 from one line item to another, but it appears that to get around the $25,000 we did it twice and did $34,000 to the same line item,” Vice Mayor Roger Cooper said. “And if you continued that you could spend $100,000 on one line item easily.”
City Recorder Debbie Kessler explained that under the town’s charter, the mayor has the ability to act as a purchasing agent for the town and can move up to $25,000 between line items. There is no cap on the amount of times the mayor can move the money.
“In our charter we have a strong mayoral system,” Kessler said. “(Bullen) can act as the purchasing agent and buy equipment, supplies, operational supplies because she’s in charge of the day-to-day operations of the town. By our ordinance she has the authority to transfer up to $25,000 to a line item to purchase whatever, and that was done at two different times.”
Both Cooper and Alderman Judy Ray expressed concerns about the transparency of the transactions.
“If it was OK for all of this to be done before we came to this table, we shouldn’t have to be voting on it after the fact,” Ray said. “I just think, regardless of the rules, we had enough vehicles to have kept one police officer, one part-time police officer and another part-time police officer on the road and been transparent about this.”
The budget amendments were approved 3-2 with Ray and Cooper voting no.
Near the end of the meeting, Bullen also gave an update on the process of partnering with Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton to bring a culinary arts program into the Mountain Harvest Kitchen.
Bullen said she met with representatives from the First Tennessee Development District, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Economic Development Agency via Zoom on Jan. 31 to discuss changing the covenants of the kitchen to allow a TCAT culinary arts program to operate there.
“It’s funding is very strongly based on its incubator status, its incubator possibilities, and of course I had brought up that a culinary program in there would be really good, but I made clear on the call that even if we weren’t able to work out the culinary school situation, we still need to change the focus of the kitchen because there are users of it now who are well established businesses who are renting space from the kitchen to perform their business, so they’re not incubating,” Bullen said.
The mayor said the agent who has taken the lead on the progress would be reaching out to TCAT as well as the Tennessee Board of Regents regarding the potential program.
“I’ve been pretty hard on Kathy tonight, but I will have to say this,” Ray said. “Her idea about the kitchen, about putting a school in it, is one of the best ideas this board has ever had.”
The next board meeting is scheduled for March 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.
