ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board lost one of its most outspoken and dedicated members on Thursday evenings when LaDonna Stout-Boone announced she was resigning.
Stout-Boone announced the resignation at the end of the meeting and did not say why she was resigning, but hat she would continue help the school system whenever she could. She represented the Roan Mountain district on the board and thanked the voters of Roan Mountain for electing her to the board for two terms.
“At this time, it is not going to be feasible for me to continue as a board member,” Stout-Boone told the board. “I am grateful for the Carter County Schools, who educated me, educated my brother and my sister. We have done well.”
Stout-Boone holds a doctorate of education and several of the board members thanked her for helping them to understand some of the deeper aspects of curriculum and other education topics they discussed. Keith Bowers Sr. said he had developed a friendship with her as a result of their service together.
Stout-Boone was able to reciprocate the thanks for sharing knowledge. She turned to another member of the board, Creola Miller and said Miller had been her mentor when she was just starting as an educator. She said she has often recalled the things Miller taught her in the mentorship.
She also expressed fond feelings of friendship for board member Danny Ward and Kelly Crain. She thanked Crain for his efforts in allowing her father to continue coming to basketball games at Hampton High School despite his disabilities. Her father was a member of the state championship team from Hampton.
Stout-Boone said she would be interested in continuing to help the Carter County Schools in the future.