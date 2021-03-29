ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful organization reported that neither rain nor hail nor strong winds could keep its volunteers from successfully planting trees along the Tweetsie Trail on Saturday.
Keep Carter County Beautiful volunteers were reinforced with workers from Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and Mills Greenhouse and Landscaping. Together, they planted 33 new trees along the Tweetsie Trail in two locations.
One of the locations was the at the corner of Mary Patton Highway and G Street. The second location was at the corner of Williams Avenue and West Elk Avenue.
“It is our hope that they will bring lasting beauty for all citizens to enjoy for years to come,” said Keep Carter County Beautiful Chairman Edward Jordan. He thanked all the participants and volunteers who made the project a success.
“The partnership of all made it truly come together. When we join forces, we can create beautiful things,” Jordan said.