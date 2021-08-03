ELIZABETHTON — The Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department is inviting fishermen to participate in its bass tournament, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 7 at Watauga Lake from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Proceeds from the tournament will be used to help build a new Station No. 2, to be built near Hunter Elementary School. Fire Department member Benny Lyons said the old Station 2 was built on fill and the heavy equipment parked in the building over the years has caused the original pockets in the fill to be compressed and the soil to shift, causing cracks in the building.
Entry fee for this weekend’s tournament will be $70. Winners will receive cash prizes, including $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place. The big fish award will be $150. There will be 2-person teams and a 5-fish limit. No dead fish will be allowed.
The tournament will begin at Rat Branch.