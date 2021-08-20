ELIZABETHTON — Several roads in the Stoney Creek section of Carter County were damaged by flooding from an early morning storm on Friday.
Shannon Burchette, assistant road superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department, said the damage was mostly to a section which included Peters Hollow, Liberty Hollow, Dry Hollow and Grindstaff Hollow.
Burchette said the damage undercut the pavement on certain sections, causing huge holes and forcing those sections of the road to be closed. He said those roads were still connected to other roads, so there were no areas that were stranded by the closing of sections of the road.
Burchette said other sections of the county, such as Gap Creek, Buffalo Creek and other areas, which frequently have flooding problems were not damaged in Friday’s storm.
Some of the worst damage was on Peters Hollow Road, where large holes caused closure of sections of the road. There was damage to one of the most traditional spots in Carter County, the Norman Peters property where the Peters Hollow Egg Fight is usually contested on Easter Sunday.
Burchette said road crews would be working late on Friday to clear the roads as much as possible. That includes using the department’s snowplows to clear debris from the roads.
The high water led to the closure of the Carter County School System on Friday. The school administration was still at work at the Central Office. Steve Walsh, facilities director for the school system, said his initial survey on Friday morning uncovered no damage to the schools or the property.
He said the work done to prevent flooding to the ball fields at Unaka High School earlier this summer paid off and there were no problems there.