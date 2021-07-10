ELIZABETHTON — The Independence Day weekend may be over, but there are plenty of other things planned for the rest of July at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, including guided tours of two historic homes and several interpretive programs.
Most of these programs require online registration at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
The historic homes are the Carter Mansion, the oldest frame house in Tennessee, built by John and Landon Carter between 1775-1780. Tours of the house at 1031 Broad Street are scheduled for July 16, 18, 22, 24 and 30. All tours start at 1:30 p.m. and will be led by Seasonal Interpreter Slade Nakoff. Admission is $9 for adults; $5 for students, aged 7-17; and free for children 6 and under.
The other historic home is Sabine Hill, the Federalist-style home built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor immediately after the War of 1812. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St. Tours are scheduled for July 11, 15, 17, 23, 25, 29 and 31. All tours start at 1:30 p.m. and will be led by Seasonal Interpreter Matthew Simerly. Admission is $9 for adults; $5 for students, aged 7-17; and free for children 6 and under.
Other interpretive programs include “Creek Critter Catchin’” on Monday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Ranger Jason Davis will lead a cool and refreshing walk through the waterways of the Watauga River to meet the creatures who call it home. Participants should bring footwear they don’t mind getting wet or muddy. No flip-flops. You may bring your own catchin’ tools if you like. No children younger than 5. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. For those participating, registration is required and may be done in the link above. All critters will be released at the end of the program. Admission is $6.
“Freedom and Firelocks” will be presented on Tuesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. Ranger Jason Davis will explain how a frontier militia made up of hunters and farmers won one of the most pivotal battles of the American Revolution. Davis will take a look at the weapons these men fought with and he will discuss the evolution of firelock technology from matchlock, flintlock, and percussion. He will also compare the rifle and musket. The program will end with a bang with the firing of a flintlock musket. The group will meet in the Visitor’s Center lobby. Admission is $6. Children under 6 are admitted free. Registration is required at the above link.
On Tuesday, July 20, Museum Curator Chad Bogart will present “Death Comes to the Carter Mansion” at 7 p.m. preregistration is required at the above link. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students aged 7-17. The program is not recommended for small children.
In June of 1800, the new state of Tennessee mourned the loss of early settler, statesman, and community leader and namesake of Carter County, Landon Carter. Bogart commemorates the near-anniversary of Carter’s death with an after-hours tour of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame house. Bogart’s tour will also provide information about the strange and sometimes bizarre customs, rituals and superstitions surrounding death and funerals in Early America. Accessibility to the house requires steps and staircases.
“Tech in Nature” will be presented on Friday, July 22 at 2 p.m. Ranger Cory Franklin will lead a tour to show how to better use your smart phones along the trails. Preregistration is required at the above link and admission is $6.
Ranger Cory Franklin will lead a “Full Moon Hike” at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Participants will learn about some of the events that took place on the grounds of Sycamore Shoals while enjoying the rare chance of seeing the park at night on the eve before the militia muster at Fort Watauga. Admission is $6. Children 6 and under admitted free.
“Independence on the Frontier: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga” will be presented on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. By today’s standards, information traveled slowly in the 18th century. Participants can see what it was like to be at Fort Watauga as news of independence arrived. What did the settlers think about having a new nation? From fear of war to hope of a brighter future, participants can walk among reenacts and hear various reactions to the news.
“Mysterious Moths by Night” will take place on Saturday, July 24, led by Larry McDaniel, with indoor introductory presentation taking place at 8:30 p.m. and outdoor observations starting at 9 p.m. Moths are mysterious creatures to many people. A short PowerPoint presentation on the “Moths of Northeast Tennessee will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Visitors Center. The group will then check the moth light set up to observe the many types of moths and other night flying insects that are drawn in. Or you can just drop in at any time between 9-11 p.m. to see the moths. Bring your camera.
On Sunday, July 25, an “Old Time Music Jam” led by Art Lang will held from 1:30-4 p.m. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play a musical instrument? Come on over, kick back and enjoy the tunes.
“Tunes of the Time” will be presented on Wednesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Preregistration is required at the above link. Admission is $6, children 6 and under admitted free.
Life on the 18th century frontier could be harsh and unpredictable. Many early settlers turned to music as a source of joy and entertainment. Museum Curator Chad Bogart will be at the gathering place at the Visitors Center for a glimpse into the musical heritage of the frontier. See how music was a part of everyday lives of colonial Americans and how the melting pot of early America influenced the songs and tunes we still enjoy today.