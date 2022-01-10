Attorney Stephanie Sherwood announced her candidacy for General Sessions Court judge for Washington County, Part III on Monday, joining two other lawyers in the campaign.
Part III is the seat currently held by Judge Don Arnold, who is not seeking reelection this year.
Sherwood has spent her 13-year legal career practicing in all three divisions of General Sessions Court — criminal, civil, and juvenile — across eight counties in East Tennessee.
In addition, she has earned 12 years of invaluable judicial experience serving as a special substitute judge in Johnson City Municipal Court. Before becoming an attorney, Sherwood worked as an intern for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office and later as a General Sessions Court clerk.
As a lifetime resident of Washington County, Sherwood has a passion for her local community. She has served as volunteer coordinator for the Blue Plum Festival and on the board of directors of Girls Inc. of Johnson City, and founded Johnson City’s first Shakespeare in the Park organization. She has also dedicated a large part of her law practice to representing local business owners.
Sherwood is a graduate of University High School, Emerson College, and the New England School of Law. Sherwood is married to Steven Jenkins and is a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City. You can find out more about Sherwood at electsherwood.com.
Sherwood will be on the Washington County Republican primary election ballot on May 3.
The public is invited to meet Sherwood at her kickoff event Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5-8 p.m. at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough.