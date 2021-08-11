ELIZABETHTON — Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam features Stemwider.
“We are happy to bring this great group to our Covered Bridge Stage,” Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney said.
Nanney described listening to Stemwinder as like taking an excursion across many boundaries, crossing from bluegrass to folk, from Norman Blake and Tony Rice to Tom Paxton and the Carter Family, with stops along the way to visit the Eagles, the Byrds, Sam Bush, Dan Fogelberg, Richard Thompson, Michael Martin Murphy, and even The Rolling Stones.
Each of the four band members — Bob Minke, Pam Minke, Shannon Morton, and Dennis Ellis — bring their own personal influences to the mix, creating an interesting and diverse listening experience.
“We will see you at the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. Bring you lawn chair, your family and sit back and enjoy the music of Stemwinder,” Nanney said.